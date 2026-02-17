Scroll (SCR) Price Hits $0.0491 on Major Exchanges

Scroll (SCR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Scroll has a market cap of $9.32 million and $2.17 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scroll has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.05001243 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $2,312,072.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

