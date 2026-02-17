Unizen (ZCX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $68.77 thousand worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 884,544,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

