ConstitutionDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.40 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) was a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) formed in November 2021 to purchase an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. It raised $47 million via Ether contributions but lost the auction. The native token, $PEOPLE, granted participants voting rights and a stake in the project’s governance. Although the DAO disbanded after the failed bid, it demonstrated the potential of blockchain for collective ownership and decentralised decision-making. ConstitutionDAO was created by Trent Griffin and a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, showcasing blockchain’s application in acquiring and managing rare assets.”

