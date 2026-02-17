Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Allegion stock opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

Positive Sentiment: Allegion increased its dividend ~8%, which supports the income profile and signals confidence in cash flow and capital allocation; this can attract income-focused investors. How Allegion’s 8% Dividend Hike Has Changed Its Investment Story

Allegion increased its dividend ~8%, which supports the income profile and signals confidence in cash flow and capital allocation; this can attract income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted “high-single digit enterprise revenue growth, accretive capital deployment and strong cash generation” in the earnings release, reinforcing that free cash flow and returns are priorities — a supportive message for valuation and buyback/dividend expectations. Business Wire: Q4 Results and 2026 Outlook

Management highlighted “high-single digit enterprise revenue growth, accretive capital deployment and strong cash generation” in the earnings release, reinforcing that free cash flow and returns are priorities — a supportive message for valuation and buyback/dividend expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product news: Schlage’s new limited-edition Aspect Collection may support brand strength and modestly help sales in residential/commercial channels. Product launches help sustain organic growth over time. Schlage Aspect Collection

Product news: Schlage’s new limited-edition Aspect Collection may support brand strength and modestly help sales in residential/commercial channels. Product launches help sustain organic growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance: Allegion set FY26 EPS at $8.70–$8.90 and revenue $4.3–$4.4B. The EPS range centers essentially on Street consensus (~$8.83) and revenue guidance is in line with expectations, so guidance is largely neutral — not a material beat but not a cut either. Guidance Announcement

2026 guidance: Allegion set FY26 EPS at $8.70–$8.90 and revenue $4.3–$4.4B. The EPS range centers essentially on Street consensus (~$8.83) and revenue guidance is in line with expectations, so guidance is largely neutral — not a material beat but not a cut either. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss: Reported EPS of $1.94 vs. consensus $2.01 and revenue $1.03B vs. $1.04B — a small miss on both metrics. Short-term pressure can come from the EPS miss and any guidance details about margin trends. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Miss

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PCM Encore LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

