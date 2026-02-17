BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 406,408 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 307,219 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BioStem Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BSEM opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.39. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $15.74.
BioStem Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioStem Technologies
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.