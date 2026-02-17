BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 406,408 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 307,219 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BSEM opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.39. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $15.74.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company is also engages in the repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical compounding supplies; and develops and markets nutraceutical products under the Dr.

