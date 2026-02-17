CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,624,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 4,467,519 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 674.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 674.3 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Down 2.5%

CPAMF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.10.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of integrated commercial properties. The trust’s assets comprise retail malls, office towers and mixed-use developments located primarily in Singapore, with select regional holdings that enhance its exposure to key markets in Asia. CICT aims to provide unitholders with stable distributions and long-term growth through active asset management and strategic capital allocation.

CICT was formed in September 2021 through the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust, creating one of Asia’s largest integrated commercial REITs.

