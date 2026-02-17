ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,843 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 23,863 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:YCS opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the fourth quarter worth $566,000.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.