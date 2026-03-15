ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Holdings Lifted by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,965 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,180,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 549,025 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 82.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 496,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 55.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,046 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

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ASE Technology Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ASX stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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