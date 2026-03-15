Cartenna Capital LP Takes $29.39 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 151.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,545.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 227,292 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 293,166 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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