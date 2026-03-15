Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,766 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of Stride worth $66,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Stride Stock Up 0.5%

LRN stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.12. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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