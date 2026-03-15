Cartenna Capital LP Acquires 75,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cartenna Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Emprise Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $338.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

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Key Home Depot News

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Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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