Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

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Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $492.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 7,484.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 589.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

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