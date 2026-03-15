Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Denison Mine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mine from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

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Denison Mine Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $3.82 on Friday. Denison Mine has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Denison Mine by 1,696.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,026,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after buying an additional 16,078,514 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Denison Mine by 4,544.0% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,007,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,520,000 after buying an additional 13,705,598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Denison Mine by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,910,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,916,000 after buying an additional 13,106,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denison Mine by 1,697.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 12,525,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mine by 4,648.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,123,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company’s core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison’s flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts.

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