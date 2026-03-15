Cannell & Spears LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,579 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average is $233.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

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Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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