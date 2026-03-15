Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 106,038 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 179.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $101,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.
Trending Headlines about GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management and industry reports say gas-turbine demand is surging and the backlog is growing toward ~$200B by 2028, underpinning revenue visibility and analyst upgrades. GE Vernova Expands Power Role As AI And Grid Backlog Swell
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising estimates and targets on AI-driven gas-turbine demand and a reported ~$150B backlog, supporting momentum and revisions higher to revenue/earnings forecasts. A Look At GE Vernova (GEV) Valuation After AI Driven Upgrades And US$150b Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from Jim Cramer (saying he likes the stock and would buy) can boost retail interest and liquidity in the short term. Jim Cramer on GE Vernova: “I like the stock very much”
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is expanding manufacturing and supply capacity (Vietnam, Italy, wind facilities) to meet demand — capex and execution will determine margin leverage and timing of revenue realization. Can GE Vernova’s Capacity Expansion Power the Global Energy Transition?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability concerns: independent analysis flags GEV’s rich multiples versus industrial peers and weaker operating margins, suggesting limited upside if growth slows. That supports short-term profit-taking. Is GEV Stock A Better Pick Than Honeywell And Eaton?
- Negative Sentiment: High past gains and recent run-up (strong YTD performance) raise the risk of short-term volatility and pullbacks as some investors lock in gains despite long-term demand signals. GE Vernova: Road To $1,000 As Estimate Revisions Keep Climbing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on GEV
GE Vernova Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $894.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.84.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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