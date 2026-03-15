Vistra Corp. $VST Position Trimmed by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,476 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Vistra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average is $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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