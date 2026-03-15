Comparing Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) & Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Capri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Capri alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Capri has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 1 7 6 1 2.47 Kering 2 5 1 0 1.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capri and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Capri presently has a consensus target price of $26.46, indicating a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Capri’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capri is more favorable than Kering.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri -13.57% -430.23% -8.70% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capri and Kering”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $4.33 billion 0.51 -$1.18 billion ($4.26) -4.36 Kering $16.60 billion N/A $81.44 million N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Capri.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.