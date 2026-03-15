BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BioAge Labs from $15.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $4,223,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of BioAge Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $531,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,437.60. This represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 267,540 shares of company stock worth $4,895,168 in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,892,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BioAge Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $5,406,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioAge Labs by 749.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,479 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter worth $3,215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter worth $3,025,000.

BioAge Labs Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:BIOA opened at $18.72 on Friday. BioAge Labs has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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