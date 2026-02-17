Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.3150 per share and revenue of $139.2420 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 176.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 259.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

