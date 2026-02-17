Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New $105.91 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $105,908,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $293.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.02.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

