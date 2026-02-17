Head to Head Survey: Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) & Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT)

Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) and Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nextpower 0 7 17 1 2.76

Nextpower has a consensus price target of $108.32, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Quantum Solar Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum Solar Power is more favorable than Nextpower.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A Nextpower 16.43% 32.01% 17.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextpower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextpower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextpower $2.96 billion 5.84 $509.17 million $3.91 29.78

Nextpower has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Summary

Nextpower beats Quantum Solar Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. (Nextpower) was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

