Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQPT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EQPT opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. EQPT has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

