Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,741 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after buying an additional 10,137,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,221,000 after buying an additional 2,701,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,080.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,312,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

