Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,687 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 26,947 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 53,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BFRZ stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,809,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,024,000.

About Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts. BFRZ was launched on May 12, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

