Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,276 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 35,729 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
AVSF stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $47.37.
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF
About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF
The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
