Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,276 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 35,729 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AVSF stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

