Contrasting Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Construction Partners and Obayashi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $2.81 billion 2.69 $101.78 million $2.20 60.88 Obayashi $17.21 billion 1.14 $976.81 million $1.72 16.13

Profitability

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners. Obayashi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Construction Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Construction Partners and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 3.99% 15.26% 4.40% Obayashi 7.06% 9.60% 3.90%

Risk & Volatility

Construction Partners has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Construction Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Construction Partners and Obayashi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 3 2 2 2.86 Obayashi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Construction Partners currently has a consensus price target of $127.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Construction Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Obayashi.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Obayashi on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in urban areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company provides non-life insurance agency business. Further, it engages in the provision of urban redevelopment, contracted operations, and facility management services, as well as M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

