Fetch.ai Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $408.79 million and $38.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance. Fetch.ai’s official website is superintelligence.io. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

