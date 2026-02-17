BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,382,972 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 6,921,010 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,201,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,201,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,638. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

