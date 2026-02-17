Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.58 and last traded at $76.0240, with a volume of 604461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0%
The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
