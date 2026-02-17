iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $97.5850, with a volume of 199973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
