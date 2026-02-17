iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $97.5850, with a volume of 199973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,400,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,191,000 after buying an additional 2,899,399 shares during the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,474,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,556,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,416,000 after acquiring an additional 488,302 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,947,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,269,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,534,000 after purchasing an additional 904,419 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.