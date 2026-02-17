Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.5030, with a volume of 37457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $730.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,873,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 222,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 181,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

