Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.5030, with a volume of 37457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $730.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
