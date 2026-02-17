Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $332.20 and last traded at $307.8440, with a volume of 27984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Evercore dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after buying an additional 232,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,718 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

