First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.5950, with a volume of 41708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.

