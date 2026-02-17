SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.0410, with a volume of 10047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

