CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.57 and last traded at C$16.32, with a volume of 25501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.92.
CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.
