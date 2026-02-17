CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.57 and last traded at C$16.32, with a volume of 25501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.92.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.76.

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.