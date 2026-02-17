Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
GLD opened at $462.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.45. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: ANZ projects gold at $5,800/oz in Q2, a bullish macro/price forecast that supports higher GLD flows and helps justify the ETF’s recent gains. ANZ sees gold hitting $5,800 an ounce in the second quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say cooling inflation, potential stock volatility and supportive technical structure set the stage for a breakout above $5,600 — a narrative that can draw momentum traders and ETF inflows into GLD. Gold Price Forecast – US Labour Data and Stock Volatility Set Stage for Breakout Above $5,600
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and fundamental analysis sees recent consolidation as part of a broader bullish structure, implying dips may attract buyers into GLD rather than signal a trend reversal. Gold and Silver Analysis: Holiday Trading Drives Consolidation Within Bullish Structure
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term technicals show gold testing the $5,000 level and debate continues over whether current moves are a reversal or a deeper correction — this keeps GLD sensitive to near-term data and headlines. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Test as Silver Breaks $79 – Reversal or Deeper Slide?
- Neutral Sentiment: Holiday/low-volume trading (Chinese New Year, US Presidents’ Day) is producing price whipsaw and quieter flows into GLD — amplifying moves but making them less reliable as signals. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Chinese New Year Holidays Begin
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting the market “dancing around” the $5k level suggests indecision; for GLD investors this means watch volume and macro releases for confirmation of direction. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Dances Around the Crucial 5K Level
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ reports gold fell on possible position adjustments ahead of U.S.–Iran talks, highlighting geopolitical event risk and short-term selling that can pressure GLD. Gold Falls on Possible Position Adjustments Before U.S.-Iran Talks
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that gold couldn’t hold $5,000 in quiet holiday trading point to profit-taking and fragile near-term support — a warning that GLD could see pullbacks if liquidity stays thin. Gold prices unable to hold $5,000 level in quiet holiday trading
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces favoring silver over GLD (industrial demand argument) could divert some investor interest away from gold ETFs over time. The 1 Stock I’d Buy Before SPDR Gold Shares Right Now
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
