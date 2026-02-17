FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $279.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.53. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.82.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.