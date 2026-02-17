Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,350 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,048,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $484,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,983 shares in the company, valued at $26,637,603.21. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,094,065.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,407 shares of company stock valued at $74,930,858. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.13 and a beta of 1.09.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
