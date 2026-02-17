Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,151 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 35,936 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Dragonfly Energy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,003. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused energy storage company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems. The company’s core business involves designing scalable battery modules and packs that integrate proprietary battery management software to optimize performance, safety and longevity. Dragonfly Energy’s products are engineered to deliver high energy density, rapid charging capabilities and deep discharge cycles, positioning them as an alternative to traditional lead-acid and other lithium-ion chemistries.

The company’s product portfolio spans residential energy storage systems for home solar and backup power, as well as mobile power solutions for recreational vehicles, marine applications, specialty vehicles and off-grid installations.

