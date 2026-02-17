Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,431,381 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 65,417,690 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,837,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,837,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Datavault AI

In related news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 219,056,954 shares in the company, valued at $192,770,119.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,896.14. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,221,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,475,682 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datavault AI by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Datavault AI Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Datavault AI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 16,645,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,563,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $430.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.15. Datavault AI has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%.The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datavault AI will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

