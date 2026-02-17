Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Expands By 30.5%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,846 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 59,649 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 168,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 170,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) by 393.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of EpicQuest Education Group International worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International, Inc (NASDAQ: EEIQ) is a U.S.-listed holding company whose primary operations are conducted through its China-based subsidiaries focused on after-school English language immersion programs for K-12 students. The company aims to bridge language gaps by delivering structured English curricula that blend core language skills with cultural enrichment activities. EpicQuest’s model combines in-person instruction at its network of local learning centers with supplemental online resources to reinforce student engagement and learning outcomes.

EpicQuest offers a diverse suite of educational services, including weekday after-school classes, weekend workshops, holiday and summer camps, and study abroad preparation modules.

