Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $363.40. 4,178,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $149,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

