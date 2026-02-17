Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.060-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,417. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $204.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.48 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.25%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,368,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,009,000 after purchasing an additional 411,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,275,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,223,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,291,000 after buying an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,067,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

