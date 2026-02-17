Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Here are the key takeaways from Enlight Renewable Energy’s conference call:

Strong 2025 financials — revenue of $582M (+46% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of $438M (+51%), with Q4 revenue of $152M and EBITDA of $99M , outperforming full?year guidance.

— revenue of (+46% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of (+51%), with Q4 revenue of and EBITDA of , outperforming full?year guidance. Rapid portfolio and construction ramp — total portfolio grew to 38 factored GW (up 26%), operating capacity doubled to 1.6 FGW , and flagship CO Bar (2.4 FGW, ~$3B investment) plus Snowflake are moving to full construction as Enlight targets 12–13 FGW operating by 2028.

— total portfolio grew to (up 26%), operating capacity doubled to , and flagship CO Bar (2.4 FGW, ~$3B investment) plus Snowflake are moving to full construction as Enlight targets operating by 2028. Storage-led growth — mature storage expanded to 17.5 GWh (50%+ quarterly increase) including Germany’s Project Jupiter (2 GWh + 150 MW solar), with storage representing about $1B of annual run?rate revenue.

— mature storage expanded to (50%+ quarterly increase) including Germany’s Project Jupiter (2 GWh + 150 MW solar), with storage representing about of annual run?rate revenue. Strong liquidity and financing — raised ~ $4.3B in 2025 (including $2.9B project finance and $470M tax equity), plus credit and surety facilities, and management says corporate funding is sufficient through 2028.

— raised ~ in 2025 (including $2.9B project finance and $470M tax equity), plus credit and surety facilities, and management says corporate funding is sufficient through 2028. Tax?credit and policy dependency — ~13.2 FGW safe?harbored with another 0.5–3.5 FGW expected by mid?2026 and 2026 guidance assumes $160–$180M of U.S. tax benefits; company views recent FIOC guidance as aligned with expectations but policy and geopolitical risks remain potential uncertainties.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLT. Mizuho upped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 129.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,734.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Global IMC LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company’s portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

