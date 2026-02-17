Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 13,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,501,000 after acquiring an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.