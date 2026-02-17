Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) versus Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Financial Review

Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colruyt and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -300.71% -85.61% -51.67%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt $11.77 billion 0.38 $362.36 million N/A N/A Sow Good $31.99 million 0.17 -$3.70 million ($1.89) -0.24

This table compares Colruyt and Sow Good”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Volatility and Risk

Colruyt has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Colruyt and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sow Good 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Colruyt beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

