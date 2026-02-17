Short Interest in YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Declines By 14.6%

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 98,070 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 114,833 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIYY stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 5,943.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (AIYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the C3 ai, Inc stock (AI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AIYY was launched on Nov 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

