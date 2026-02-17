LooksRare Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $639.04 thousand and approximately $762.80 thousand worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

