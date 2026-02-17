JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $1,503,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,866,000 after purchasing an additional 224,518 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,073,000 after purchasing an additional 898,635 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,961,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,148,000 after purchasing an additional 283,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,449 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

