Valence8 US LP Purchases Shares of 417,251 SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 417,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,283,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 13.1% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after buying an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
